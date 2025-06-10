Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 590 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,195 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in eBay were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,858 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $698,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,855,751.82. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $6,694,013.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,700.92. The trade was a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,650 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,729. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $79.66.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

