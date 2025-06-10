Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 78.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 12,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $3,456,326.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,527,201.20. This trade represents a 13.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,646.78. The trade was a 96.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,717 shares of company stock valued at $42,980,101. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $256.63 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.