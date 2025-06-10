Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FANG stock opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.09.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

