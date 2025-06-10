Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.