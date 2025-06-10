Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $199.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.22 and its 200-day moving average is $211.78. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

