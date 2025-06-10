Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $274,694,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

