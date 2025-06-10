Wedmont Private Capital Sells 126 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.78 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.53.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

