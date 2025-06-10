Wedmont Private Capital Sells 19 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ASML were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $770.20 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $303.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $712.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

