Wedmont Private Capital Sells 310 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,585,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,054.86. The trade was a 68.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,107. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.81.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

