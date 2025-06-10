Wedmont Private Capital Sells 79 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PTC were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $170.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

