Wedmont Private Capital Sells 903 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $9,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,826,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,307 shares in the company, valued at $54,487,991.25. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,925. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

