Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

