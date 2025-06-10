Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Gartner were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $244,799,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 40,841.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,480,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $165,476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Gartner by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,172,000 after purchasing an additional 253,288 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.67.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,536. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $421.61 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $366.05 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

