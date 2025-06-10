Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,672,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,733,000 after acquiring an additional 281,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,995,000 after acquiring an additional 863,306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 447,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $472,648,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

