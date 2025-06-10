WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.56 and traded as low as $12.25. WVS Financial shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands.

WVS Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

WVS Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from WVS Financial’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. WVS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

