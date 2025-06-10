Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as high as C$0.96. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 18,857 shares changing hands.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$95.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada. The company has its operations in Central Alberta. It generates its revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas products.

