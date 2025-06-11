10,043 Shares in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.