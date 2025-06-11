10,579 Shares in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE) Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRE. Holcombe Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,844,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DCRE opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

