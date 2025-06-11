13,376 Shares in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000.

BATS:SELV opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.70.

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

