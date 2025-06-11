14,000 Shares in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LASE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laser Photonics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Laser Photonics alerts:

Laser Photonics Price Performance

LASE stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Laser Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.27.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.