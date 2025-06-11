15,600 Shares in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

