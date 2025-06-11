169,319 Shares in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 169,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Boqii at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boqii by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boqii alerts:

Boqii Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE BQ opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Boqii Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Boqii Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.