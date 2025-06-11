17,437 Shares in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

