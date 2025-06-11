2,093 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 27,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 62.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

