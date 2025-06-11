21,094 Shares in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Beyond by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.29. Beyond, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $231.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. Beyond’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. This represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

