4,250 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,728,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,835,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,483 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $170,796,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,643,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,639,000 after acquiring an additional 65,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,364,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.93. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,100. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

