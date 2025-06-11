4,340 Shares in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYI. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

