43,687 Shares in Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fenbo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fenbo alerts:

Fenbo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEBO opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Fenbo Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Fenbo Profile

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fenbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.