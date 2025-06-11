505 Shares in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RTH opened at $237.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.25. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $195.37 and a 12-month high of $242.93. The firm has a market cap of $244.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

