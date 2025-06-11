5,193 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,776 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

