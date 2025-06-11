65,628 Shares in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 65,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 688.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 127,513 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GBIO opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.66. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 104.85% and a negative net margin of 782.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

