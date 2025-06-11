8,316 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $31.14.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

