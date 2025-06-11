8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,056 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in 8X8 by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 8X8 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.79.

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,187,327 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,879.78. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 254,678 shares of company stock worth $562,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGHT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

