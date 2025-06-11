A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $76.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,015,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.