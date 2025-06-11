AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,917,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,439,271,000 after buying an additional 845,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,948,000 after purchasing an additional 983,888 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,898,000 after buying an additional 778,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,459,385,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $189.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $334.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

