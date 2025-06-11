abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.83 and traded as high as $98.10. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $97.08, with a volume of 273,598 shares trading hands.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,689,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

About abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

