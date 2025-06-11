abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.28 and last traded at $138.60, with a volume of 35110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

