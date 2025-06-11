Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

PEO stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

