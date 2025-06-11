ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 27,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 70,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

ADENTRA Trading Up 1.9%

ADENTRA Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $481.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

About ADENTRA

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

