Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $465.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.33.

Adobe stock opened at $416.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,984,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,443,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,351 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

