AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $120.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.86.
ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM
AECOM Price Performance
AECOM stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
