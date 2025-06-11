AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $120.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.86.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

AECOM Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

