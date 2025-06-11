Afentra (LON:AET) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.90 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 47.60 ($0.64). 296,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 699,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.90 ($0.63).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.01) target price on shares of Afentra in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Get Afentra alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Afentra

Afentra Stock Up 1.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.44. The firm has a market cap of £135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.14 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96.

In other news, insider Ian Richard Cloke purchased 48,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £19,477.60 ($26,296.21). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 101,363 shares of company stock worth $4,057,457. Corporate insiders own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About Afentra

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.