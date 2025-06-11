Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.56 and traded as high as C$3.00. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 1,320,086 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Aimia in a report on Monday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.56.

Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams.

