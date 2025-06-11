Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.56 and traded as high as C$3.00. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 1,320,086 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Aimia in a report on Monday, March 31st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Aimia
Aimia Price Performance
About Aimia
Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aimia
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.