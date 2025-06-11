Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 738.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,402 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 294,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 97,409 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 126,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKBA

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 13,334 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $47,069.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,206.42. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.