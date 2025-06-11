Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.98 and traded as high as C$37.51. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$36.72, with a volume of 1,770,366 shares.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.98. The company has a market cap of C$10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Luc Guimond sold 10,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$378,774.45. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 7,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.58, for a total value of C$264,571.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

