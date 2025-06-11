Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Alarum Technologies Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of ALAR opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Alarum Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $46.69.
Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 million. Alarum Technologies had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 22.21%.
Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.
