Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ALAR opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Alarum Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 million. Alarum Technologies had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 22.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alarum Technologies by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarum Technologies by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Alarum Technologies by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

