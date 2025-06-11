Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $551.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.70. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

