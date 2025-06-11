ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 100,400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,630.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 446,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 438,258 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,786,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

