AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.28 and traded as high as C$38.53. AltaGas shares last traded at C$38.33, with a volume of 391,500 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Veritas raised shares of AltaGas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.33.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AltaGas

AltaGas Price Performance

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total transaction of C$583,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Corine Renae Knight Bushfield sold 108,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.10, for a total transaction of C$4,137,240.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,950 shares of company stock worth $8,931,611. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.