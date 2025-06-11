Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Parallel Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

